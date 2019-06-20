Family of drunk driving victim feels disrespected

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - For the past few days, family members of a woman killed last year have been replaying their last trip to court in their head, as it ended unexpectedly with the man accused of the crime walking free.
“We relive that day, over and over,” said Karen Johnson. “I don’t know when the healing is going to begin, but I will tell you it still hurts.”
A split second on April 8, 2018, marks the day of a gut-wrenching anniversary for Johnson and her family. It was the day Gatveyea “Gabby” Williams, 30, and Jonathan Williams, 29, were killed in a crash. Johnson is Gabby’s aunt.
“They were always together. Always. So, whenever we talk about them; honestly, it’s no Gatveyea without Jonathan,” Johnson added.
The high school sweethearts, destined to be together, were killed by a drunk driver. Authorities arrested David McCoy, 34, of Amite. The crash happened near the intersection of Florida Boulevard and Sherwood Forest Boulevard. The couple left behind two young children, Josyln and Gab.
“She had such an inviting spirit. It’s so hurtful that a lot of people won’t get the opportunity to experience that,” Johnson explained.
RELATED STORIES:
McCoy has essentially been walking free since he bonded out soon after the crash. Two months ago, he pleaded guilty to two counts of vehicular homicide. Johnson said sentencing was set for last Friday. The family thought that was the beginning of a new start, until Judge Michael Erwin put things off ahead of his retirement. McCoy will be sentenced November 6. That means for another five months, McCoy is free.
The East Baton Rouge District Attorney’s office said the judge had not ordered a pre-sentence report, which, by law, is required before sentencing.
“We tried not to allow the anger to enter our hearts, but how are you supposed to feel when something like this is said?” Johnson asked.
It also means the victim impact statements, which relatives have been waiting for months to share, were scrapped.
“I’m going, to be honest, I don’t know if I was hurt more when I got the news or even hurt more Friday. I feel as though when we walked into that courtroom, the decision was already made. Why allow us to sit there for two hours just to tell us you weren’t going to sentence him?”
Johnson said more than anything, giving McCoy more time to walk free feels like her niece’s life is being disrespected.
“It’s not about looking for a specific amount of time. The thing of it is we all know that the decisions that we make, it all lies consequences behind it. I understand that the defendant may be a good guy. I’m not debating that, but the good guy made a bad decision,” said Johnson.
She and her family have forgiven McCoy and are ready to move on, but Johnson added that starts with him doing time.
“They’re still battling. This is not an open and closed case. This is something we’ll have to live with the rest of our lives,” Johnson added.
According to the EBR District Attorney’s office, McCoy could serve anywhere from five to 30 years for each count. It must be served consecutively.
McCoy is set to be sentenced November 8.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.