9 displaced by Old Hammond apartment fire

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - At least nine people have been displaced after a late night apartment fire.
A spokesperson for the Baton Rouge Fire Department says the fire happened just after 11 p.m. on Wednesday, June 19, at the Spires of Sherwood apartment complex, located at 11888 Old Hammond Highway.
The fire started in a first floor bedroom and smoke damaged two upstairs apartments.
No injuries were reported.
Red Cross was called to assist those displaced.
