9 displaced by Old Hammond apartment fire

By Mykal Vincent | June 20, 2019 at 6:28 AM CDT - Updated June 20 at 6:28 AM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - At least nine people have been displaced after a late night apartment fire.

A spokesperson for the Baton Rouge Fire Department says the fire happened just after 11 p.m. on Wednesday, June 19, at the Spires of Sherwood apartment complex, located at 11888 Old Hammond Highway.

A late night fire at the Spires of Sherwood complex damaged three units.
The fire started in a first floor bedroom and smoke damaged two upstairs apartments.

No injuries were reported.

Red Cross was called to assist those displaced.

