Apply now to become a crossing guard in EBR

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office is accepting applications for school crossing guards.
Job requirements include: provide for the safety of all school children at designated crossings, escort children across the street going to and from school, and report license plate numbers of cars who fail to slow down in school zones or stop for children in crossing zones.
Qualified applicants will make $10/hr, and will work from 6:10 to 9 a.m. and 2 to 4 p.m.
For more information, call the EBRSO HR Office at (225) 389-5163 or visit http://www.ebrso.org/Careers.aspx for more information or to apply.
