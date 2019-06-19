Summer camp teaches students importance of STEM, arts

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Students around East Baton Rouge Parish are gathering at Park Forest Middle School for STEAM camp, learning the importance of science, technology, engineering, art, and mathematics.
The week-long camp, in partnership with Louisiana Tech University and Louisiana GEAR UP, offers access to a college environment and promotes learning through activities with robotics, art, programming, and computer science.
Louisiana GEAR UP (Gaining Early Awareness and Readiness for Undergraduate Programs) is an outreach program with the Louisiana Office of Student Financial Assistance (LOSFA). The program helps students gain an early awareness of college.
The STEAM camp helps develop critical thinking, problem solving and leadership skills among campers.
“The students are here, they’re engaged, they’re learning, and they’re enjoying themselves,” said Mary Cobb-Marshall, regional coordinator for the East Baton Rouge branch of LOSFA.
“That’s what we’re about,” Cobb-Marshall said. “Louisiana GEAR UP is about making sure that students have opportunities.”
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.