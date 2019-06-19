SPORTSLINE SUMMER CAMP: St. Helena Hawks

GREENSBURG, La. (WAFB) - Stop No. 6 out of 60 for Sportsline Summer Camp is the St. Helena Hawks, who have seen their last two seasons end with utter heartbreak, including a Superdome defeat in 2017.
Last year, it was a last second loss to rival Ferriday on a hook and lateral. We caught up with the Hawks at Denham Springs High School competing in 7-on-7 Wednesday morning.
“We talk about things like that - finishing a rep, finishing a series, finishing a play, finishing in the weight room, finishing that rep on the track when you’re doing conditioning - on the field when you’re repping that gasser,” said head coach Johnny Felder. “It’s that mindset that you have to build to off the field, so when you get on the field, we don’t want something like that to happen to us again.”
“After that, I’ve been working harder, way harder than ever before,” added junior quarterback Deshon Singleton. “And, I’m looking for a state championship this year because, it’s my junior year and I have to really ball out this season.”
Watch the report on 9News at 6.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.