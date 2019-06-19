SPORTSLINE SUMMER CAMP: Live Oak Eagles

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (WAFB) - There’s a big body playing defensive tackle in the area who tells 9Sports he’s taking a look at five different SEC schools going into his senior year at Live Oak High School.
“LSU, Alabama, Florida, Ole Miss, Georgia," said Jalen Lee, senior defensive lineman for Live Oak.
4-star Eagles’ defensive lineman Jalen Lee was plugging the middle in the spring game against East Ascension. The 6′ 4″, 293 pounder lists LSU and four other schools in the SEC as possible choices for college, but right now, he’s focused on freeing up teammates, like Bret McCoy, a senior in the middle linebackers spot, and sophomore Aiden Saunders at safety to make the big hits seen in the spring game against the Spartans.
On offense, the Eagles have a new starting quarterback replacing Sal Palermo, with baseball player, Rhett Rosevear, tasked with making the Live Oak offense more versatile, with both his throwing and running ability, while running backs, Hagen Long and Army commit, Kee Hawkins, are expected to move the chains and take some of the pressure off the first year starter.
“I’m not one to shy away from competition, you know, for the most part, people call and it’s hard for me to say no because I like the challenge. What Zachary’s done under Brewerton, the way Scotlandville has come along these last few years... Ultimately, this district is good because Livingston Parish football has picked up. Now, all three of us are at another level, which has made our district. Every week is a legit opponent with a legit coaching staff, legit players, which makes it so much more fun because I love the competition," said Brett Beard, head coach for Live Oak.
