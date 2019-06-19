SPORTSLINE SUMMER CAMP: Live Oak Eagles

“I’m not one to shy away from competition, you know, for the most part, people call and it’s hard for me to say no because I like the challenge. What Zachary’s done under Brewerton, the way Scotlandville has come along these last few years... Ultimately, this district is good because Livingston Parish football has picked up. Now, all three of us are at another level, which has made our district. Every week is a legit opponent with a legit coaching staff, legit players, which makes it so much more fun because I love the competition," said Brett Beard, head coach for Live Oak.