Sheriff: Metairie homicide suspect chose victims at random

METAIRIE, La. (WVUE) - Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joseph Lopinto said the 22-year-old suspect in several homicide investigations was killing people randomly and could be connected to other cases in New Orleans and other jurisdictions.
Lopinto announced the arrest of Sean Barrette, 22, of Metairie, on multiple homicide counts related to two separate shootings that occurred on West Metairie Avenue.
The first shooting occurred on Monday (June 17) around 11:12 p.m. near the intersection of West Metairie and Henry Landry.
A 22-year-old man, identified as Isai Cadalzo, was shot multiple times and later pronounced dead at a local hospital.
The second incident happened on Tuesday (June 18) around 4:19 p.m. near the intersection of West Metairie and North Starrett. Two victims, Manuel Caronia 45, and Nicky Robeau, 57, both suffering from gunshot wounds, were pronounced dead on scene.
Lopinto said Barrette could be involved in other shootings in New Orleans, including a homicide that happened on June 6 in the east.
In that homicide, Bruce Reed, 61, was killed on Hayne Blvd. near Marquis St. He was identified by the coroner several days later. An NOPD spokesperson said the department is working with the JPSO on the investigation.
Investigators were able to identify a possible suspect and suspect vehicle. They also found a phone that Lopinto said was key to the investigation at the first scene.
At the second scene, the Jefferson Parish Coroner’s Office was able to help link the incidents, Lopinto said.
The JPSO began surveillance on a residence linked to the vehicle in the 300 block of Trefny Ave. before clearing the scene at West Metairie and North Upland.
During the surveillance, Barrette arrived at the residence in the suspected vehicle, Lopinto said.
A SWAT team was activated and used to take Barrette into custody without incident.
After obtaining warrants for the vehicle and residence, which belonged to his parents, officers were able to recover forensic evidence that links Barrette to both incidents, Lopinto said.
The weapon used in the killings was recovered. Sheriff Lopinto said the gun was a Smith and Wesson .40 caliber.
He said that the suspect was involved in a “murderous rage” over the past few weeks. However, Lopinto does not believe his parents were involved.
An arrest warrant was obtained for Barrette, and he was booked late last night at the Jefferson Parish Correctional Center.
His charges are as follows: June 17 incident, second-degree murder and obstruction of justice; June 18, two counts of first-degree murder and one count of obstruction of justice.
Investigators are still trying to determine a motive for the shootings and if they are connected.
Lopinto added that Barrette has been under an emergency committal twice in the last six months including December of 2018 and April of 2019.
