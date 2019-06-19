Ponchatoula QB T.J. Finley ready to showcase his talent at Elite 11

“It’s a dream come true knowing that this is a fraternity, this is like a brotherhood. Once your invited to the Elite 11, you become part of that big family, friends that can reach out to and call workout with. After this year, being a part of the alumni. Kids look up to me as an idol. Kids want to have a chance to do what I’ve done. It’s just awesome to be a part of the brotherhood,” said senior QB T.J. Finley.