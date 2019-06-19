More resources for those with sickle cell coming to Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Sickle Cell Association of South Louisiana is now partnering up with Louisiana Healthcare Connections.
Healthcare Connections provides Medicaid to people across the state. Officials say the partnership will provide more resources for people diagnosed with sickle cell anemia. The announcement comes on the perfect day: National Sickle Cell Awareness Day.
“We’re able to offer a lot, but with the partnership that we gained today, we’re going to be able to give our clients so much more because we’re not only coming solo as a non-profit, we’re coming with one of the largest agencies in the state,” said Lorri Burgess, CEO of the Sickle Cell Association.
Wednesday’s announcement wrapped up with the release of butterflies, which is an awareness symbol for sickle cell anemia.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.