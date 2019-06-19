Mayor ‘not pleased’ with Republic Services trash pick-up, releases improvement plan

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - In a press conference held on Wednesday, Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome said she is “not pleased” with Republic Services, a trash pick-up service provider. This comes after weeks of complaints about delays in trash pick-up, some for as long as 120 days, for several areas of East Baton Rouge Parish.
Mayor Broome and a manager for Republic Services outlined an improvement plan to be implemented immediately.
“We have not lived up to our own high standards and the expectations of the city and the parish leaders,” Karla Swacker, municipal manager for Republic Services said. “That’s troubling to us. We are better than that as a partner for the city and we can be.”
The plan first includes hiring an outside subcontractor uniquely suited to pick up large piles of debris. Swacker says they’ve already worked in several parts of the city, collecting 25 tons of material a day.
“They’re producing very good results,” Swacker said. “They’ve been a huge help.”
An employee for Republic Services claimed that the company has not addressed issues that could help drivers complete their routes, like truck maintenance and broken fuel pumps. A spokesperson for Republic Services said those claims are “simply not true.”
Swacker cited traffic problems, driver shortages, and “summertime wear and tear on trucks,” as some of the problems in getting trash picked up in a timely manner.
“All of these things came together,” Swacker said. “We planned for contingencies, but ran short to address the demand for services.”
Swacker said the company plans to hire a new pool of drivers, supervisors, and mechanics to fill the current vacancies. Republic Services plans to be at “full employment,” which Swacker said consists of about 90 drivers, including subcontractors.
Another highlight of the improvement plan will be to increase the communication between Republic Services and 311, the city’s service request provider.
“We’ve worked closely with 311 in streamlining the process so information gets into the computer system quickly and a resident can get an update on service requests on a more timely basis than in the past,” Swacker said.
The company also plans to improve public education about what can and can’t be picked up from the roadside. Swacker says there’s an issue with compliant and non-compliant material, which makes it hard for Republic Service’s trucks to pick up.
Kelvin Hill, the city’s assistant CAO, over all city-parish public works departments, says they’re putting more best practices into place with weekly reviews of “key performance indicators” to make sure there are no gaps between what the plan is promising and what is being delivered to the public.
Currently, Republic Services faces no penalties for the recent delays in trash pick-up. The current contract between Republic Services and the city allows them the opportunity to deliver a plan before penalties are acted upon, which Broome said was delivered on time.
“We are at a critical juncture in our relationship,” Broome said. “If metrics aren’t made and the plan is not working, we do have measures we can implement. There’s a penalty clause and after that we can revisit the contract.”
However, Broome says it is beneficial to the people of East Baton Rouge and to the city and parish that Republic Services “gets it right so we can move forward."
“People want their trash picked up and the delivery of services that their tax dollars pay for,” Broome said.
Broome says there will be a four-week evaluation period before they will provide another update to the public.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.