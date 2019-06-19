Man escapes house fire; home considered total loss

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A man was able to escape a house fire Wednesday, but the home is considered a total loss, the Baton Rouge Fire Department reports.
Firefighters arrived at the home, located in the 10000 block of Avenue B, just before 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 19 to fine the front of the building fully engulfed in flames. They were able to bring the fire under control in about half an hour. They say the owner of the house was able to escape through a window. A passerby was able to help the man out of the house.
The home is considered a total loss, the fire department says.
The report states the homeowner was injured, but the extent of his injuries is currently unclear. The fire department is unsure how the fire started.
