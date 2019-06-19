Man arrested after being caught with meth, $16k in counterfeit bills

BAYOU VISTA, La. (WAFB) - A 36 year old man is behind bars after allegedly being caught with drugs and more than $16,000 in counterfeit money.
The St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office says Joshua Barr, 36, of Lafayette, was arrested Tuesday, June 18 just before 8 p.m. and charged with the following:
- Improper lane usage
- Driving under suspension
- Possession of schedule II narcotics (methamphetamine) with intent to distribute
- Monetary instrument abuse ($16,135)
Detectives with SMPSO were conducting a proactive patrol on Highway 90 in Bayou Vista when they saw a vehicle cross the solid white line near Phoenix International. Deputies made a traffic stop and spoke with Barr and a passenger.
The report says during the stop, Morgan City Police Department K9 Lady was called out and responded to an odor coming from the vehicle. Detectives report finding 64 g of meth and counterfeit money. They also discovered Barr’s driver’s license was suspended.
Barr was booked into the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.