Man arrested after being caught with meth, $16k in counterfeit bills
(Source: St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Rachael Thomas | June 19, 2019 at 2:43 PM CDT - Updated June 19 at 2:43 PM

BAYOU VISTA, La. (WAFB) - A 36 year old man is behind bars after allegedly being caught with drugs and more than $16,000 in counterfeit money.

The St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office says Joshua Barr, 36, of Lafayette, was arrested Tuesday, June 18 just before 8 p.m. and charged with the following:

  • Improper lane usage
  • Driving under suspension
  • Possession of schedule II narcotics (methamphetamine) with intent to distribute
  • Monetary instrument abuse ($16,135)
Joshua Barr, 36
Joshua Barr, 36 (Source: St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office)

Detectives with SMPSO were conducting a proactive patrol on Highway 90 in Bayou Vista when they saw a vehicle cross the solid white line near Phoenix International. Deputies made a traffic stop and spoke with Barr and a passenger.

The report says during the stop, Morgan City Police Department K9 Lady was called out and responded to an odor coming from the vehicle. Detectives report finding 64 g of meth and counterfeit money. They also discovered Barr’s driver’s license was suspended.

Barr was booked into the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center.

