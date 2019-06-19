LSU lands commitment from defensive tackle in Alabama

Eric Taylor is from Trussville, Alabama.
NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - LSU appears to be all-in on defensive tackles this week. On Monday, Coach Ed Orgeron landed a commitment from Ehret DT Patrick Jenkins. On Tuesday, DT Eric Taylor committed to the Tigers.

Taylor is a 4-star recruit from Trussville, Alabama. According to Rivals, Taylor is 6′5″, 285 pounds. The Alabama native is the 21st best defensive tackle in the country.

He’s the 19th commitment for LSU’s 2020 class. Below is LSU’s entire 2020 class.

Five-star recruits

Elias Ricks, cornerback, California

Rakim Jarrett, wide receiver, Washington D.C.

Antoine Sampah, linebacker, Virginia

Four-star recruits

Eric Taylor, defensive tackle, Alabama

Jordan Toles, safety, Maryland

Major Burns, cornerback, Baton Rouge

Jermaine Burton, wide receiver, California

Josh White, linebacker, Texas

Lorando Johnson, cornerback, Texas

Demon Clowney, defensive end, Maryland

Alec Bryant, defensive end, Texas

Jordan Berry, defensive tackle, California

Max Johnson, quarterback, Georgia

Kayshon Boutte, wide receiver, New Iberia

T.J. Finley, quarterback, Ponchatoula

Three-star recruits

Ali Gay, defensive end, Kansas

Patrick Jenkins, defensive tackle, Marrero

Marlon Martinez, offensive lineman, Florida

Camron Jackson, defensive tackle, Haynesville

