Is your inspection sticker not sticking?

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Workers at the Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles are dealing with a pesky problem.
They're fielding complaints from motorists who have state inspection stickers that won't stay stuck.
Commissioner Karen St. Germain says the issue first started cropping up about two years ago.
The problem, she says, is that some inspection stations have older inventories and the glue on the back of their stickers does not work as well.
If you have an inspection sticker on your vehicle that has peeled back or peeled off altogether, St. Germain says you can go to any inspection station to have the sticker replaced at no charge.
However, the replacement sticker will still bear that same expiration date as the faulty sticker.
St. Germain says all inspection stations have been notified to turn in any stickers in their inventory that are more than two years old. She says those stations will receive replacement inventory at no charge.
"We don't want to burden them (inspection stations) with something that wasn't their fault," she said.
St. Germain said the state's stockpile of stickers is being kept "fresh" to try to eliminate the issue going forward.
“We’re changing our way of doing things to make sure OMV stations are not stuck replacing inspection stickers,” she said. “It’s called customer service. We can’t let the general public have to worry about this.”
