FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Few clouds with chance of afternoon rain

Today’s highs will climb into the low to mid 90°s under partly cloudy skies with only a very slim chance of a spotty shower. That trend will continue through at least Saturday, with daily rain chances 20% or less and highs reaching the low to mid 90°s. Rain chances may inch a little higher by Sunday and into the early part of next week, but muggy mornings will continue with near-normal afternoon highs in the low 90°s.