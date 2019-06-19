FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Dry conditions expected through end of work week

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Other than a few showers and a rumble of thunder to the northwest of the Red Stick during the late morning, it was a mainly dry Wednesday for most of the WAFB area. That looks to be the pattern for the next three days, at least, as mid/upper ridging over the Gulf dominates the regional weather into the weekend. That upper level high pressure will be a significant inhibitor for cloud and shower development.
Showers and storms will be few and far between Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. At the same time, Gulf humidity will deliver muggy morning morning temps in the mid to upper 70s all three days. Then take that humidity and add in daytime highs in the low to mid 90s and you get peak daily heat indices (“feels like” temperatures) approaching 100° or more for the rest of the work week and into the weekend.
That upper level ridge should show some weakening as we head into Sunday and early next week. As the ridge weakens, the region will slip back to something a bit more “normal” for June. Rain chances will show a modest rebound, running around 30% to 40% for just about all of next week beginning Sunday. With that slight increase in rain chances and an increase in cloud cover, we will take mid 90s out of the forecast for next week, but stay with low 90s each afternoon. Lows will run in the low to mid 70s through next week too.
