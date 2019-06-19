FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Dry conditions expected through end of work week

That upper level ridge should show some weakening as we head into Sunday and early next week. As the ridge weakens, the region will slip back to something a bit more “normal” for June. Rain chances will show a modest rebound, running around 30% to 40% for just about all of next week beginning Sunday. With that slight increase in rain chances and an increase in cloud cover, we will take mid 90s out of the forecast for next week, but stay with low 90s each afternoon. Lows will run in the low to mid 70s through next week too.