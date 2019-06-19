Endangered runaway teen may be in Baton Rouge

ABBEVILLE, La. (KLFY) - Abbeville police are asking for your help in finding a runaway teen. Police say 16-year-old Kyasian Nickerson may be in the Baton Rouge area, KLFY reports.
According to police, Nickerson has habitually ran away from home, and her family is desperately attempting to locate her. She has been entered into the National Crime Information Center database as an endangered runaway.
Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to call the Abbeville police department or the tips line at 892–6777.
Authorities say all callers may remain anonymous.
Use the SHARE icons at the top of this story to help police locate her.
