Downtown Greenway moves into phase 2 of construction

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Phase two of the Downtown Greenway has officially launched, but with progress comes a little sacrifice.
Several trees, mostly crepe myrtles, in the median on East Boulevard had to be removed to make way for the new pathway, which will connect the riverfront to the LSU Lakes.
The first phase of the Downtown Greenway was completed at the end of 2016. It runs down North Boulevard to East/T.J. Jemison Boulevard. A small section on North Boulevard located between St. Joseph Street and I-110 is finally being finished, which will complete this first portion.
The new portion of the pathway will continue the trail down East/T.J. Jemison Boulevard to the Expressway Park.
According to Downtown Development District Executive Director Davis Rhorer, Phase two is anticipated to be finished by Spring 2020.
Once DOTD completes the I-10 expansion, the Downtown Greenway will continue its final stretch to the Brooks-City Park.
Rhoher says he plans to add share-the-road markers for the final portion of the pathway located along Myrtle Walk and Eddie Robinson Boulevard.
The construction pains will certainly be felt over the coming months, but the end result will be another step forward on the path to making Baton Rouge more pedestrian and bike-friendly.
