Baton Rouge’s TraceSecurity launches free tool to help healthcare companies determine risk

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Baton Rouge-based cybersecurity firm launched a free tool that’ll help small hospitals and rural health clinics determine risk.
The firm said it would provide a free Security Risk Assessment tool to healthcare organizations. In conjunction of the launch, the company is trying to bring attention to preventing risks of cyber attacks with its Protect Patient Data Project.
The campaign is in response to 229 data breaches that affected at least 6.1 million patients in the United States, according to HealthcareInfoSecurity.
These breaches can cost healthcare providers millions of dollars in fines, putting some of them out of business.
Security COO, Ryan Castle said small or rural healthcare providers are most vulnerable to these data breaches.
“A small hospital or rural clinic often can’t afford the heavy HIPAA fines," he said. "so they choose bankruptcy or going out of business after a security breach. This hurts communities and gives patients even fewer choices, especially in rural areas where choices are already limited.”
Under the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996, providers can be fined up to $50,000 per patient record that’s breached by hackers and phishers.
TraceSecurity is also providing free educational materials for health care providers to use at www.protectpatientdata.org.
