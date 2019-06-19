Amite, La. high school football player dies after practice

AMITE, La. (WVUE) - A football player for Amite High School died Tuesday after football practice.
The Amite Police Department says they received a call around 9 p.m. about an emergency at the school.
When deputies arrived on the scene, the fire department and Acadian Ambulance personnel were on scene administering CPR to 15-year-old Terrance Allen. They were able to get a pulse and rushed the teen to the hospital, but he died before he arrived there.
Police say the team had just finished football practice and that Terrance was joking in the locker room before he fell to the ground.
The Amite High Warriors athletic Facebook page confirmed the death of Allen Tuesday.
The Jefferson Parish Coroner’s Office will perform an autopsy Thursday morning.
Allen, who was a defensive tackle, was nearly six feet tall and weighed about 250 pounds.
