Two arrests made in prostitution investigation at Alexandria massage parlor
June 18, 2019 at 1:34 PM CDT - Updated June 18 at 1:34 PM

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Two people were arrested at Queen Spa Aromatherapy in Alexandria after a prostitution investigation by the Alexandria Police Department Narcotics Division Tuesday morning.

After reports of prostitution by massage, the Narcotics Division obtained a search warrant for the business on N. Macarthur Dr. and arrived around 11 a.m. to investigate. One detective was seen chasing a suspect who had run out of the building shortly after detectives arrived.

"It's been going on for a few months now," said APD PIO Wade Bourgeois.

The names and charges of the two suspects have not been released yet.

