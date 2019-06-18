Two arrests made in prostitution investigation at Alexandria massage parlor

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Two people were arrested at Queen Spa Aromatherapy in Alexandria after a prostitution investigation by the Alexandria Police Department Narcotics Division Tuesday morning.
After reports of prostitution by massage, the Narcotics Division obtained a search warrant for the business on N. Macarthur Dr. and arrived around 11 a.m. to investigate. One detective was seen chasing a suspect who had run out of the building shortly after detectives arrived.
"It's been going on for a few months now," said APD PIO Wade Bourgeois.
The names and charges of the two suspects have not been released yet.
