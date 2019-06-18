Sunshine Bridge to partially close Thursday for inspection

DONALDSONVILLE, La. (WAFB) - Following a collision with a tanker ship, officials will be closing lanes partially on Thursday to inspect damages.
The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development announced short-term intermittent closures on Thursday, June 20, between 8 and 12 p.m. Officials say they will close one direction of traffic at a time.
DOTD will conduct further inspections of the bridge after a June 16 collision when a tanker ship ran into a protective fender on the bridge.
Authorities say the fender system prevented any structural damage to the bridge, however, DOTD will be making more in-depth inspections Thursday.
