'So awesome’: Paralyzed Va. teen walks across stage at high school graduation

"Never stop believing..." Watch as Godwin High School senior Ryan Estrada does something that might not have seemed possible just a year ago... In 2017, Ryan was paralyzed in a car accident while driving to school. He suffered a broken neck and a severe spinal cord injury. But on Tuesday, June 11, you better believe that Ryan walked across the stage to receive his diploma from Godwin Principal Leigh Dunavant as the Siegel Center crowd rose to its feet with applause. We asked Ryan's mother, Caroline, for permission to share this moment...she told us, "It's so awesome. It was a wonderful evening for sure. I’m very proud of Ryan." So are we. Way to go, Ryan!