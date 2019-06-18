Playa Bowls entering Louisiana market with Baton Rouge shop

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A new business will bring flavors of the beach to Baton Rouge.
Playa Bowls is one of the latest tenants to announce it’ll open up shop at the Arlington Marketplace, located in the business-buzzing Burbank Drive corridor.
The super fruit bowl, juice and smoothie store will occupy 1,100 square feet of retail space, and join anchor-tenant Rouses Market, CC’s Coffee House, Jason’s Deli in late 2019.
Jersey Shore natives & long time surfers Robert Giuliani & Abby Taylor started the company, which has since grown to over 64 stores with shops in California, Hawaii and Puerto Rico. They’re known for their acai bowls filled with super fruit and syrups. You can also get bowls with other bases, including oatmeal, chia seeds and banana.
