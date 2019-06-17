Parma boy battling cancer becomes police officer for a day

PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - A 7-year-old boy battling cancer dreamed of becoming a police officer one day. Now, the Parma Police Department is helping make his dream a reality.
Liam Martin became an honorary Parma police officer Monday afternoon during a special event organized with assistance from A Special Wish Foundation Cleveland Chapter.
Little Liam was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia in September 2018. Since his diagnosis, the 7-year-old has had multiple bone marrow biopsies and lumbar punctures along with chemotherapy.
He currently visits the hospital two days a week to receive chemo treatment.
Activities with Parma police included a swearing in ceremony, a ride in a police cruiser, and a special K-9 demonstration.
