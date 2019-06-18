Over 500 reports of damaged property flood Mayor’s office after severe weather in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Mayor’s office is reporting over 500 damage assessment forms were submitted after heavy rains and floodwaters impacted several parishes in the area.
Severe weather passed through the area on Thursday, June 6, spawning over six tornadoes and flooding areas from downtown Baton Rouge to Ascension and Livingston Parishes.
The Mayor’s office began collecting damage assessment forms for victims of the weather, and on Tuesday, June 18, says they received 504 reports in total.
The breakdown for the 504 reports is as follows:
- Auto damage: 10
- Downed tree: 2
- Fence damage: 6
- Flooded auto: 134
- Flooded building: 204
- Personal property loss: 8
- Street flooding: 15
- Structural damage: 110
- Tree issue: 8
- Utilities damage: 7
Of the 204 buildings, officials say 189 were residential, and 15 were commercial.
Reports were submitted from Zachary through Ascension Parish, from just west of the Mississippi River to the Amite River and even parts of Denham Springs.
Several people were hurt after a suspected tornado hit a salt dome at an Exxon facility.
Several inches of rain blanketed areas of Baton Rouge and its surrounding parishes. Dozens of vehicles were submerged. Some were covered over the roof of the vehicle.
One person died in the storm system when his car became submerged in flood waters near I-110 at Chippewa Street.
