OLOL Children’s Hospital hosting job fair ahead of grand opening

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The new, state-of-the-art Our Lady of the Lake Children's Hospital is slated to open on October 5, but before they can open the doors, they need staff members.
Organizers are hosting a job fair in the lobby of the new building, located 8300 Constantin Boulevard, on Thursday, June 20 from 12 - 3 p.m.
You can register and apply in advance here.
Those interested will be able to submit online applications, participate in interviews with leadership, tour the new hospital, and win prizes.
Jobs available are in the following departments:
- Security
- Lab Techs
- Rehab
- Respiratory
- Nurses
- Pharmacists
- Pharmaceutical Techs
- Radiology
What to expect:
- Professional attire required
- Bring multiple copies of your resume
- Interviews and tours will be held on the spot
- There will be computers available to submit online applications
- Prizes
