FOUND: Two boys wandered from family home to nearby residence

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials say two young boys who went missing from their family home in Walker wandered to a nearby home.
According to the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office, Jacob and Riley Garsee were reported missing just before 6 p.m. on Monday, June 17.
“The family contacted us late last night for assistance,” said Sheriff Jason Ard. “The boys were outside of their home helping to do yard work. It’s believed they wandered off. The home is near a wooded area."
On Tuesday, June 18, just before 9:30 a.m., the boys were located safe at a nearby house.
