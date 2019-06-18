Bond set for suspects in New Orleans police drugstore shootout

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Two men are accused of tying up employees and stealing a bag of pharmaceutical drugs before a shootout with New Orleans police during an armed robbery.
A magistrate judge has appointed a public defender for 26-year-old Richard Sansbury.
He is one of two suspects arrested after an attempted robbery and shootout at a Prytania St. CVS Monday (June 17).
Booked with armed robbery with a firearm, two counts of false imprisonment with a weapon, and three counts of attempted first-degree murder of a police officer, Sansbury had a bond of $1.15 million set by Orleans Parish Magistrate Judge Harry Cantrell.
Sansbury is accused of tying up a store clerk with another man and then robbing the store of a trash bag filled with pills. A New Orleans Police Department report says that the pair then engaged in a shootout at the front of the store with three responding NOPD officers.
One officer was wounded as was Sansbury and the second suspect, who was identified Tuesday as Alan Parson. He was booked into jail at 11:42 a.m. and faces the same charges as Sansbury.
Parson is being held on a $700,000 bond. He is also accused of tying up a store employee.
District Attorney Leon Cannizzaro was satisfied with the bond level, however, during his first court appearance Sansbury received a minimum risk score, which means a recommendation of unsupervised release if he bonds out of jail. Parson received the same risk score.
“The absurdity of this defendant’s risk assessment speaks volumes about what is wrong with the criminal justice system in the City of New Orleans,” Cannizzaro said. “Here we have a violent offender who attempted to rob a business and two employees at gunpoint, opened fire upon three police officers who responded – striking and injuring one of them – and comes to our city from Indianapolis, which should establish a risk of flight."
Police say this case is part of a larger investigation.
