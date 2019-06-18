Mayor, Republic Services to address complaints about trash pick-up delays

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Trash, and complaints about trash, have started to pile up in East Baton Rouge.
After weeks of hearing complaints that Republic Services hasn’t been picking up and disposing of trash, leaving waste and debris curbside for people in the parish, Mayor-President Sharon Weston-Broome is releasing an action plan for improvements.
Mayor Broome and officials from Republic Services have scheduled a press conference for Wednesday, June 19 at 10 a.m. to detail that plan.
Trash piles have been left on the side of road for more than 120 days in some cases.
