Free Lunch & Learn: Normal Aging or Signs of Heart Valve Disease?

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge General will host a June 26 Lunch and Learn event on heart valve disease. More than five million Americans are diagnosed with some form of the disease each year.
“Many people remain undiagnosed with heart valve disease because they write off their symptoms – a slowdown in normal activity, fatigue or shortness of breath – as normal signs of aging,” said Dr. V. Antoine Keller, a board-certified cardiovascular and thoracic surgeon at Baton Rouge General.
During the lunch and learn, Dr. Keller will discuss heart valve disease including aortic stenosis, which is the most common type. He will share details on who is most at risk, how to identify the symptoms, and what treatment options are available.
The noon event will be held at BRG’s Bluebonnet campus, with lunch provided. The event is free, and registration is required.
