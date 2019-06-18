FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Scattered rains return in typical summer weather pattern

Highs will likely reach the upper 80°s to near 90° in most neighborhoods before any rains develop. And we’ll continue the transition into a drier pattern for the next several days with rain chances running 20%-30% daily from Wednesday through Saturday. In the summer, less rainfall equates to more heat, with highs likely to reach the low and maybe even mid 90°s during that stretch. Rain chances may inch a bit higher for Sunday and Monday before we settle back into a somewhat drier pattern for much of next week.