FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Scattered rains return in typical summer weather pattern

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Scattered storms return to the area this afternoon, but things should be less active today compared to Monday.
Highs will likely reach the upper 80°s to near 90° in most neighborhoods before any rains develop. And we’ll continue the transition into a drier pattern for the next several days with rain chances running 20%-30% daily from Wednesday through Saturday. In the summer, less rainfall equates to more heat, with highs likely to reach the low and maybe even mid 90°s during that stretch. Rain chances may inch a bit higher for Sunday and Monday before we settle back into a somewhat drier pattern for much of next week.
Morning lows will be several degrees above normal for the next 7 to 10 days, while afternoon highs will be near to a little above normal.
