FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Few clouds with chance of afternoon rain

Nonetheless, it is June, and runs of totally “rain free“ days aren’t especially common. However, the updated First Alert Forecast for the next several days keeps the chances of your backyard getting a shower below the norm for this time of year. Our Tuesday afternoon rendition of the Storm Team forecast sets rain chances at 20 percent or less for Wednesday, 20 to 30 percent for Thursday, and then back down to 20 percent or less for Friday and the first “official” weekend of the “astronomical” summer (Remember, Friday is the Northern Hemisphere Summer Solstice, the astronomical start of summer based on earth-sun relationships.).