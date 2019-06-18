FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Few clouds with chance of afternoon rain

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Doppler radar was a little quieter across the WAFB region than expected through Tuesday afternoon and that looks to be the pattern for the next several days. On Monday, the WAFB Storm Team mentioned that rain chances would be declining as the week progressed. It now looks like the forecasted drop-off in probabilities of precipitation (PoPs) have already kicked-in.
Nonetheless, it is June, and runs of totally “rain free“ days aren’t especially common. However, the updated First Alert Forecast for the next several days keeps the chances of your backyard getting a shower below the norm for this time of year. Our Tuesday afternoon rendition of the Storm Team forecast sets rain chances at 20 percent or less for Wednesday, 20 to 30 percent for Thursday, and then back down to 20 percent or less for Friday and the first “official” weekend of the “astronomical” summer (Remember, Friday is the Northern Hemisphere Summer Solstice, the astronomical start of summer based on earth-sun relationships.).
While many WAFB neighborhoods could use a good rain, what everyone is going to get is a recharge of June humidity. Capital area residents will see sunrise temperatures in the mid to upper 70s for the rest of the week and through the weekend, a reflection of the humid Gulf air mass in place (Moist air cools more slowly at night than less-humid air, so early morning temperatures fall more slowly.).
Given the “juicy“ air, you might wonder why afternoon rains won’t be more prevalent. A key reason will be a building mid/upper-level ridge developing over the Southeastern U.S. in the Gulf of Mexico during the week. That ridge will act like a lid on the atmosphere, limiting the opportunity for clouds to develop vertically and become significant rainmakers.
And remember, that Gulf humidity will accompany afternoon 90s, with “feels like temperatures” (the heat index) climbing into the upper 90s (or more) each afternoon. Please be careful in the heat, and keep a watch on the youngsters and the pets, too.
A look into next week suggests something a bit closer to summer norms, with rain chances running at 30 to 40 percent from Monday through Thursday.
