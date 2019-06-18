Duplication of benefits problem fixed, but no guarantee all flood victims get their money

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The duplication of benefits problem is finally nearing a resolution, though families impacted by the 2016 flood will have to cut through even more red tape before their long nightmare is over.
Soon after the flood, the federal government instructed homeowners to take out Small Business Administration (SBA) loans so they could have an immediate source of cash to begin repairs.
Most homeowners expected to use their Restore Louisiana grants to pay off their SBA loans, but the federal government considered the loan and grant duplicative. That means nearly 6,000 families could not get their Restore checks simply because they’d followed instructions by securing an SBA loan.
Congress passed a fix for the problem, but it took eight months for the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) to write instructions that would allow the state to begin cutting checks.
When HUD issued the guidance Friday, June 14, lawmakers’ impressions were mixed.
All of the 2,500 families that were approved for an SBA loan, but never drew down the money, will likely receive their checks without additional headache in six to ten weeks, but families who cashed their loans may have to wait longer.
“On the one hand, I’m excited people will finally get their money,” U.S. Rep. Garret Graves said. “But on the other, there’s nothing in this law that gives them the authority to establish new requirements.”
HUD is prioritizing low-to-moderate income families by mandating the state issue checks to people who fall under 120% of the Area Median Income (AMI). Anyone above 120% will have to demonstrate financial hardship by applying for a waiver, which HUD and Restore Louisiana will have to approve.
Graves says there’s a possibility some families could be denied.
“I’m okay prioritizing low and moderate income, but not to the exclusion of others,” he said. “The water didn’t discriminate and the recovery shouldn’t either.”
Graves says he will continue to exert pressure on HUD to ensure they comply with the intent of the law he passed in 2018.
Restore Louisiana head, Pat Forbes, says the state is working to define financial hardship as "broad as it can be, within the constraints of what HUD will allow.”
In East Baton Rouge Parish, 120% of the AMI is around $80,000 for a family of three. It’s not yet clear how many families who have yet to get their Restore checks fall outside that parameter.
“It has taken an extraordinarily long time to get this guidance, so that’s frustrating,” Forbes said. “But we haven’t been sitting on our hands. We’ve been getting ready, working on the process, trying to guess what this [guidance] might say.”
The guidance also requires the state to resubmit its plan of action, which will create additional work for the disaster recovery office and could lead to more delays.
“There’s a whole lot of moving pieces right now,” Forbes said. “But they’re all moving, and moving fast."
That’s more than Louisiana could say prior.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.