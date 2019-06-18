Customers demand action after issues with Republic Services appear unending

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - People are beyond fed up with trash pickup by Republic Services and say the time for talk is over.
“You’re in the trash business and you know how to calculate tonnage," said Carlos Padial Jr. “You asked for it, you got it. You won the contract and now you have to perform.”
Carlos Padial Jr. is outraged after he says the apartments and rental properties he manages in the Gardere area are overrun with trash. Just about everywhere in the area looks like a war zone. The bags are piled up and boxes are spilling into the roadway. It’s a problem he says they have dealt with long enough and now he wants action.
“We have mattresses out here that are literally rooted into the grass, so when you call 311 they say, ‘Oh, just wait until next Monday.’ You don’t understand,” said Padial. “We’ve had seven or eight Mondays already and they need to come take care of this.”
After getting what he believes is the runaround, Padial went on a picture-snapping spree. Street by street, he documented the trash piles, which he says are 30, 60, and in some cases, more than 120 days old. After sending an email to leadership with the city-parish and Republic Services on Father’s Day, Padial says he racked up more than 50 work orders and says finally, the company has promised to pass through Tuesday, June 18 to pick everything up. While it’s progress, he says it’s too little, too late and believes the city has to act.
“We’re paying $23 a door per month for trash pickup,” said Padial. "That’s a pretty high rate, but if you have to pay a penalty, I bet you it doesn’t get to this point.”
Padial says when he reached out to the city, he was told furniture and other household items would no longer be picked up, but he says those items have been collected in the past. He just hopes the city-parish can solve the ongoing issues once and for all.
“We need to fix the contract so furniture, televisions, tires, and limbs get picked up like they used to get picked up for the last 39 years,” said Padial.
Republic Services turned in an improvement report to the mayor’s office to highlight ways they can improve their service. They mayor is expected to make that report public in a news conference scheduled for Wednesday, June 19.
WAFB’s Scottie Hunter reached out to local leaders with Republic Services for this report and was instructed to contact the company’s corporate office. So far, the corporate office has not responded.
