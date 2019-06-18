Customers demand action after issues with Republic Services appear unending

After getting what he believes is the runaround, Padial went on a picture-snapping spree. Street by street, he documented the trash piles, which he says are 30, 60, and in some cases, more than 120 days old. After sending an email to leadership with the city-parish and Republic Services on Father’s Day, Padial says he racked up more than 50 work orders and says finally, the company has promised to pass through Tuesday, June 18 to pick everything up. While it’s progress, he says it’s too little, too late and believes the city has to act.