Crews respond to fire at Capitol Freightliner on Sherwood Commons

Crews respond to fire at Capitol Freightliner on Sherwood Commons
(Source: Google Maps)
By Rachael Thomas | June 17, 2019 at 9:56 PM CDT - Updated June 17 at 10:10 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Emergency crews responded to a fire on Sherwood Commons Boulevard Monday night.

The incident happened Monday, June 17 in the 4700 block of Sherwood Commons Boulevard at Capitol Freightliner. The call for the fire went out around 9:12 p.m.

Officials with the St. George Fire Department say a tractor trailer inside the building caught fire somehow. Damage to the building is minimal. The fire was brought under control around 9:41 p.m.

Fire investigators will still need to determine the cause of the blaze.

Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.