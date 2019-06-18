Chicken and Creole Tomato Pomodori

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - While Italian tomato sauces are traditionally made with Roma tomatoes, here in south Louisiana, the Creole tomato is a delicious alternative. The vine-ripened tomato is wonderful in this sauce. If Creole tomatoes aren’t available, it is probably best to use canned tomatoes.
Prep Time: 1 hour
Yields: 6 servings
Ingredients:
4 boneless, skinless chicken breasts
2½ cups diced Creole tomatoes
3 tbsps poultry seasoning
salt and ground black pepper to taste
½ tbsp granulated garlic
hot sauce to taste
¼ cup extra-virgin olive oil
½ cup grated Parmesan cheese
1 cup diced onions
¼ cup diced garlic
1 cup dry white wine
2 bay leaves
pinch chopped fresh oregano
pinch chopped fresh rosemary
pinch chopped fresh basil
pinch fresh thyme leaves
Method:
Slice chicken breasts into ½-inch strips and season to taste using poultry seasoning, salt, pepper, granulated garlic, and hot sauce.
In a 12-inch cast iron skillet, heat olive oil over medium-high heat. Sauté chicken until golden brown. Transfer to a platter and sprinkle with Parmesan cheese. Set aside and keep warm.
Into the same skillet, add onions and diced garlic. Sauté 3–5 minutes or until vegetables are wilted.
Add tomatoes, blending well into the onion mixture. Sauté until tomatoes are tender and juices flow from them.
Add wine, bay leaves, oregano, rosemary, basil, and thyme. Bring to a rolling boil. Reduce to simmer and cook 10 minutes.
Return chicken to the tomato sauce and distribute evenly with a cooking spoon. Cover and cook 10 additional minutes. Remove and discard bay leaves.
Season to taste using salt and pepper. This chicken dish is excellent when served over rice or pasta.
