15-year-old killed, two juveniles critical in North Shore crash

HAMMOND La. (WVUE) - A car crash in Hammond kills a 15-year-old and leaves two other juveniles in critical condition, according to Louisiana State Police.
The crash happened around 9:30 p.m. on Interstate 55 near US 51.
The crash claimed the life of 15-year-old Solomon Short of Ponchatoula.
State Police say 38-year-old Viola Oliver of Ponchatoula was driving a 2003 Ford Explorer southbound on Interstate 55 in the left lane. As Oliver was attempting to exit to US 51, she lost control of her vehicle. The vehicle exited the right side of the roadway and overturned 5 times, before coming to a rest upside down on the Interstate 55 West Service Rd.
Three unrestrained juveniles were ejected during the crash sequence.
Short was transported to North Oaks Hospital in critical condition. He died shortly after his arrival. The two additional juvenile occupants also sustained moderate injuries in the crash.
They were transported to Our Lady of the Lake Hospital in Baton Rouge where they remain in critical condition.
Following the crash, Oliver was trapped within her vehicle. She was extricated by the Ponchatoula Fire Department and was transported to North Oaks hospital in critical condition.
Troopers say impairment is suspected to have contributed to this crash.
Oliver was issued a citation for Careless Operation and two counts of No Child Restraint (under 13 years old not properly restrained). Following the completion of the investigation and the results of the pending scientific analysis, Troopers will consult with the Tangipahoa Parish District Attorney’s Office in reference to filing any additional criminal charges.
