’Top Box’ to brings healthy, affordable foods to food-insecure neighborhoods in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A nonprofit that focuses on providing healthy food to communities living in food deserts is expected to open up its first location in Baton Rouge.
Top Box Foods will host its grand opening at its Plank Road location on Friday, June 21. An official Facebook event was created for the celebration.
The mission of nonprofit organization is to provide affordable and nutritious food, and reduce dependence on convenience stores and fast food restaurants.
The organization partnered with Healthy BR, the mayor’s health living campaign, to bring the program to the Plank Road corridor. In Louisiana, 1 in 6 people struggle with hunger, according to HealthyBR.
For every month, you select food options packaged in a “Top Box.” These options include the Family Box, the diabetic-friendly Small Family Box, the Grill Box, the Fruit Box, and the Vegetable Box. These products provide healthy meals at cheaper costs compared to retail grocery stores, according to the nonprofit.
The orders are then packaged and sent to a local community center, where residents can pick them up. The program accepts all forms of payment, including SNAP benefits. Five percent of the sales revenue are returned to partnering organizations.
You can order boxes by filling out an order form and view the delivery and pickup calendar through the nonprofits’ website.
The food accessibility program is done through the nonprofit’s “Makin Groceries” program.
Top Box Foods started in May 2012 Chicago and has since grown to serve community in New Orleans, and Lake County, Illinois.
New Orleans, which has been rebuilding its food community after Hurricane Katrina, currently has 21 pick-up locations.
Efforts have been made to make certain neighborhood in Baton Rouge more food secure. The United State Food and Drug Administration defines a “food desert" as a a low-income census tract where a substantial number of residents have low access to a supermarket or large grocery store.
For East Baton Rouge Parish, 17 percent of the population lives in areas where there is low access to grocery stores. The national average is eight percent. Some of these local neighborhoods, which includes six zip codes, that are food insecure are ones located along Plank Road and Choctaw Drive.
At least 50 percent of these residents are living below the poverty line, according to a 2013 map with data from the Pennington Biomedical Research Center.
Back in October, the city received a $2 million grant to address and tackle food insecurity in three of the six most food-insecure zip codes (70805, 70807, and 70802). Some of the funds were used to bring in Top Box as well as launch a mobile food market, managed by Grow Baton Rouge.
