SPORTSLINE SUMMER CAMP: Springfield Bulldogs

SPRINGFIELD, La. (WAFB) - Go to any high school campus this summer and you’ll most likely find student-athletes getting ready for the upcoming 2019 football season.
Whether it’s lifting weights, conditioning, or playing 7-on-7, this is a critical time in developing team chemistry and breaking in new players at the varsity level.
Springfield High School is doing all of the above this summer. We caught up with the Bulldogs recently at U-High participating in 7-on-7 camp. Longtime head coach Ryan Serpas leads his team into 2019 with a new quarterback, junior Brian Babb.
Any coach will tell you a quarterback’s best friend can be the running game. The Bulldogs will lean on a veteran unit this season. Springfield has mostly been run heavy during the time those players have been in the program. While that’ll once again be crucial to their success, it’s also going to be important to keep the defense off balance with a little more pass this season.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.