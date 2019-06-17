Restore LA speaks out after duplication of benefits fix for ’16 flood victims announced

“The good news is that Restore Louisiana may be able to soon move forward with processing reductions in DOB in cases where homeowners declined the SBA loan amount they were approved for, regardless of income,” said OCD Executive Director Pat Forbes. “Because the program has been preparing for this for months, and we do not believe an APA is necessary for this portion of the guidance, homeowners who outright declined their SBA loan may expect to receive notification from the Restore Louisiana program in the coming weeks.”