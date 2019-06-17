Proposed regulations for short-term rentals gaining momentum

EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - A proposed ordinance to regulate short-term rentals across East Baton Rouge Parish is gaining steam.
At the Baton Rouge Press Club Monday, Councilwoman Tara Wicker answered questions about the proposal, which started with Spanish Town, but will likely spread to other parts of Baton Rouge. Right now, the plan would create a cap on how many properties could operate as an Airbnb in certain neighborhoods and would also try to ensure that renters follow parking guidelines.
“While this started in our historical districts, this is an issue that neighborhoods all across the City of Baton Rouge are concerned about,” Wicker said.
Wicker says the ordinance is still in its early stages and says nothing will move forward until the public gets the chance to weigh in. Those planned public meetings should kick off at the end of the summer.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.