Police seeking man suspected of aggravated assault on officer

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - New Orleans police hope the public can help find a driver who injured an officer at a Shell gas station before driving away.
The aggravated assault happened in the 3400 block of Franklin Ave. on Sunday (June 16) around 12:35 p.m.
NOPD officers observed suspicious activity at the gas. As police approached a black Infiniti FX35 SUV bearing an unknown temporary license tag, the driver, described as a black man believed to be in his early 20s with a beard and white t-shirt, backed into a parked vehicle at the location. A
As one of the NOPD officers opened the driver’s door of his marked NOPD unit to exit and approach the vehicle, the vehicle accelerated at a high rate of speed towards the officer, police said.
The vehicle struck the marked unit’s door, injuring the officer, and also struck another officer’s marked police unit before fleeing the scene.
The injured officer was treated for his injuries.
Anyone with additional information regarding this incident, the pictured vehicle and/or the driver is asked to contact NOPD Third District detectives at 504-658-6030, or to call anonymously to Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.
