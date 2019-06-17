Officials will field public questions about Comite River Diversion Canal project Tuesday

PRAIRIEVILLE, La. (WAFB) - Officials will be holding a public hearing Tuesday to update the public on the status and progress and of the Comite River Diversion Canal project.
The meeting will be held Tuesday, June 18 at 6 p.m. at the Galvez Public Library, located at 40300 Highway 42 in Prairieville.
In April, lawmakers broke ground on the long-awaited project that could potentially save thousands in the region by lowering floodwater.
The canal will drain the Comite River into the Mississippi River during high-water events.
During recent heavy rains and during the Mississippi River’s record-breaking river stages, those who live along the Comite River voiced concern as waters threatened their homes.
The Amite River Basin Drainage and Water Conversation District (ARBC) will answer questions and receive comments. For additional information, call 225-396-4900.
