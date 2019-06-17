NOPD officer shot Uptown

NOPD officer shot Uptown
An NOPD officer was shot in the shoulder in the 4900 block of Prytania Street Monday morning
June 17, 2019 at 6:45 AM CDT - Updated June 17 at 7:40 AM

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -A New Orleans police officer was shot Uptown during an armed robbery, according to a spokesman for the police department.

The shooting happened in the 4900 block of Prytania Street, NOPD said at 6:30 a.m.

Police say the officer was responding to the area when a shootout ensued between the officer and the suspects.

The officer returned fire striking at least one suspect. A second suspect is being sought.

The exact location of the robbery was not clear.

The officer was shot in the left shoulder and taken to a hospital.

There is a large police presence at the intersection of Upperline and Prytania. Louisiana State Police is also on scene.

The surrounding streets are blocked off.

