NOAA launches federal investigation into Gulf dolphin deaths

“There are some animals with visible signs of skin lesions consistent with fresh water intrusion, but it’s too early to say whether that is the cause of the mortality. There are animals that don’t have skin lesions, and we’re investigating the potential cause and contributing factors to those mortalities,” NOAA Program Administrator Dr. Erin Fougeres explained. “Fresh water is one thing we’re considering but it doesn’t appear to be the cause of death for all the animals so we’re continuing to investigate.”