Father indicted; mother pleads not guilty in murder of 2-year-old daughter

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The father of a two-year-old girl has been formally indicted on first-degree murder charges after his daughter was found in critical condition with head trauma.
On Mar. 8, Denham Springs Police responded to the home of Shane Posey, and his fiancee, Kelsey Barth. A spokesperson for the department said officers found the couple’s two-year-old child with head trauma in critical condition upon arrival. The child was rushed to a local hospital where she later died.
After the child’s death, charges were upgraded for both suspects.
On June 17, Posey was indicted on one count of first-degree murder. His arraignment is scheduled for June 26.
Barth pleaded not guilty to a charge of negligent homicide during her June 10 arraignment. Her next court date is Aug. 5.
