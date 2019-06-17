Lake Charles man convicted of human trafficking

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish District Attorney’s Office has announced that Christian Tyler Zimmerman, 20, has plead guilty to one count of human trafficking, one count of distribution of heroin, and one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
According the the Parish District Attorney’s Office Zimmerman admitted to selling Heroin to an undercover officer.
During their investigation authorities were also able to determine that Zimmerman was giving the Heroin to a woman as payment so that she would engage in prostitution.
A separate investigation also led to a conviction for the possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Judge Sharon Wilson sentenced Zimmerman to 10 years for Human Trafficking, 10 years for the possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and 25 years for the distribution of heroin on June 12, 2019.
All of his sentences are to be served concurrently at the Louisiana Department of Corrections.
