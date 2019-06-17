Jason’s Deli to open third Baton Rouge restaurant in bustling Burbank corridor

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Jason’s Deli is growing its restaurant footprint in Baton Rouge as preparations are underway for its third location in the bustling Burbank corridor.
The restaurant is expected to be in service within the next six to eight months, according to real estate agent Benjamin Graham. The approximately 4,400 square-foot space will be in the newly developed Arlington Marketplace, next to an At&T store.
Jason’s has a location on Citiplace Court near the College Drive/Interstate 10 hub and one in Seigen Village.
The upcoming restaurant would be the eighth Louisiana one for Jason’s Deli.
The update comes in light of a a growing list of Arlington Marketplace tenants, which includes Rouses, Mid Tap, Smoothie King, Fin Bomb and Orange Theory.
