Hold that Tiger! Coach O adds another defensive lineman

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU head coach Ed Orgeron has added another commitment to the talented 2020 recruiting class.
John Ehret High School defensive tackle Patrick Jenkins is the latest to commit to the No. 3 nationally ranked class.
“I’ve thought long and hard about my decision and will be playing my next 3-4 years at Louisiana State University,” Jenkins announced via Twitter.
Jenkins received an offer from Coach O on June 1 and it didn’t take long for the 3-star defensive lineman to make up his mind.
LSU now has 18 commitments, including six defensive linemen, two quarterbacks, three wide receivers, one offensive lineman, four defensive backs and two linebackers.
